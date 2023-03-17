Callender Funeral Home
ELIZABETH "BETTY" McCRAY, 89, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 1023. She was born September 17, 2933, one of seven children born to the late Seamon and Mary Rose Eldridge. Betty was a graduate of Garnet High School, WV State College and OIC. She was employed by Kanawha County schools where she was a teacher assistant and Assistant Librarian for Fruth School. Betty was first "a child of God" and a member for over 70 years at Metropolitan Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her church and took delight in serving the Lord. She attended Sunday school and church services, which she loved, bible study and prayer meeting faithfully. Betty was also a member of the church choir, and she made a joyful noise unto the Lord until her ailing health would no longer allow her to. Even then she continued to praise the Lord in spirit and truth in her heart. Betty had a special way about her and the song, "It is Well with My Soul", had a special meaning to her. She now rests in the hands of the True and Living God, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rest in peace our dear beloved Betty, for it is truly well with your soul. Thank you, God, the Father, God, the Son, and God, the Holy Spirit.
Preceded in Betty's death are her husband, Nathan McCray, parents, grandparents, J. B. Knight and Frances Myers, sisters, Mary Freeze, Frances Eldridge, Helen Eldridge, and Carrie Eldridge, uncle, Willie Toney, and aunt, Minnie Robinson.
Betty is survived by her son, Douglas "June" Wesley, Charleston, WV, whom she loved dearly, grandsons, Terrence Price, VA, Dionne McMath, Washington, DC, Marcus Wesley and Douglas Wesley, both of Charleston, WV, three great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister, Lucille White, Charleston, WV, and brother, Robert Eldridge (Sandy), Summerfield, Florida, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and the congregation at Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, 1 p.m., at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 205 Donnally St. Charleston. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
