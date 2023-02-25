Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Feb 25, 2023 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website ELIZABETH "BETTY" McCRAY, 89, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight John W. Smith Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Leota Summers Lorra Stephanie Hawkins James William Wayne William Joseph Thompson Jr. Lorra Stephanie Hawkins Angela "Angie" Leigh Lane Joseph Lowell Townson Gregory Trevor Harrison Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 26, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health