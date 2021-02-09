EMORY ULYSSES "MICK" TAYLOR, 88, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at The Laurels of Gahanna in Columbus, OH. He was born June 21, 1932 in Ingram Branch, WV, the firstborn of William and Lenora Taylor.
In addition to his parents Emory was preceded in death by his brother, Vondal M. Taylor, sisters; Linda Carol, Martha Lawrence (Eugene), Beatrice Brisco (Willie), sister-in-law, Jean Taylor, and significant other, Betty Miser.
Emory leaves to cherish his memory, son, Ivan Miser (DeDe), Columbus, OH, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brother, Wendell "Diddy" Taylor, Sr. and sister, Margaret Frances Henderson, both of Charleston, WV, sister-in-law, Shirley M. Taylor, Charleston, WV, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, February 10, 12 p.m. at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.