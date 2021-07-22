FAWN ENGLASH WASHINGTON, 34, of Charleston, WV peacefully left this earth Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas., Nevada. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 306 Washington St. E., Charleston, WV. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.