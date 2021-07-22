Thank you for Reading.

FAWN ENGLASH WASHINGTON, 34, of Charleston, WV peacefully left this earth Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas., Nevada. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 306 Washington St. E., Charleston, WV. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

