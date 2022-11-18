Floyd Henry Parker Nov 18, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website FLOYD HENRY PARKER, 84, of Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Floyd Henry Parker Callender Funeral Home Charleston Wv Arrangement Entrust Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sharon Mariett Gwinn Mullens Blank William Angelo Williams Blank Pat Edwin Worstell Blank Floyd Henry Parker Blank Michael Ray Morgensen Anna Lee Staats-Hughes Michael Wayne Cossin Blank Roger Charles Spurlock John Boyce Ginn Blank Diana Gaile Hanson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center