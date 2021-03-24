GLORIA JEAN DAWSON, 73, of Bronx, New York passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be Friday, March 26, 12 p.m., at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, WV. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
