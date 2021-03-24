Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
GLORIA JEAN DAWSON, 73, of Bronx, New York passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be Friday, March 26, 12 p.m., at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, WV. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

