Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
GWENDALYN GLORIA JEAN HUDGINS, 71, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away October 9, 2020, at CAMC Memorial. Funeral service will be Friday, October 23, 12 p.m., at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.