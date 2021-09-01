Hollie Felicia Reed Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website HOLLIE FELICIA REED, 40, of Dunbar, WV, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice House. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hollie Felicia Reed Callender Funeral Home Camc Memorial Hospice House Wv Arrangement Entrust Recommended for you Local Spotlight Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Mary Jane “Susie” Tyler Harold & Neada Pauley Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Michael “Muskie” Linville Toby Ann Gilkeson Blank Hollie Felicia Reed Blank Michael “Muskie” Linville Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life