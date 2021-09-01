Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
HOLLIE FELICIA REED, 40, of Dunbar, WV, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice House. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

