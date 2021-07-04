Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

HUBERT AUSTIN "HUBBIE" TYLER, 89, of Charleston, WV passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 11 to 12 p.m. at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, WV. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Dr., Dunbar, WV, at 1 p.m. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you