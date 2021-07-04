HUBERT AUSTIN "HUBBIE" TYLER, 89, of Charleston, WV passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 11 to 12 p.m. at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, WV. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Dr., Dunbar, WV, at 1 p.m. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.