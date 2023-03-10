James Lewis Jamerson Johnson

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101 Website
JAMES LEWIS JAMERSON "JL" JOHNSON, 85, transitioned on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was the son of the late James Wesley Jamerson and Luester Rose Brady Johnson of Caswell, North Carolina.
James was a retired sergeant with the Charleston Police Department, with over 30 years of service. He was also a retired supervisor for the WV Human Rights Commission, and received the honor, Board Member Emeritus, for being one of the original board members of WV Health Right, Inc. James served as Air Police in the United States Air Force and was an active member of the National Fraternal Order of Police, Capital City Lodge #074 West Virginia #00068.
James rededicated his life to Christ at age 63 and became a faithful deacon, serving at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church for over 20 years. He had a love for his church family and a special love for his pastor, Dr. Jerry Staples.
James had a big heart and loved to give gifts to his family, church, and many friends. He loved to eat out, work out and had an extra special love for big dogs and guns.
James was proceeded in death by his sons, James G. Johnson (Dorothy), Keith W. Johnson, and stepson, Ronnie Close, his parents, brothers, Jesse Johnson and McKinley Johnson and sister, Margaret Williams.
James leaves to mourn his son, Daniel Johnson (Leslie), Charlotte, NC, daughters, Rev. Barbara Davis, Pamela Johnson-Medley, and Carol Cyrus-Johnson, all of Charleston, WV, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brothers, Jerry Johnson, Riverdale, MD, sisters, Barbara Carrrington, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Linda Johnson, Racine, WI, a host of nieces, nephews, best friends, Ivin Lee and Dallas Staples, and many friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, Noon, at Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St., E., Charleston. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m., to Noon. Interment will be Monday, March 13, 2023, 2 p.m., at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.