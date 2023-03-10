Thank you for Reading.

James Lewis Jamerson Johnson
JAMES LEWIS JAMERSON "JL" JOHNSON, 85, transitioned on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was the son of the late James Wesley Jamerson and Luester Rose Brady Johnson of Caswell, North Carolina.

James was a retired sergeant with the Charleston Police Department, with over 30 years of service. He was also a retired supervisor for the WV Human Rights Commission, and received the honor, Board Member Emeritus, for being one of the original board members of WV Health Right, Inc. James served as Air Police in the United States Air Force and was an active member of the National Fraternal Order of Police, Capital City Lodge #074 West Virginia #00068.

