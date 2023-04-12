Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
JAMES NAPOLEON MITCHELL, JR., 83, of Charleston, West Virginia, peacefully departed from his family and friends Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a short illness. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Affectionally known to his family as Bubba, he was the eldest of four children and brother to Ida Florene, John Willis, and Arnold Bennett.

James received his formal education in Kanawha County schools and attended Garnet High School, where he played basketball and was fondly called Mitch. After graduating high school in 1960, he enlisted in the US Army as an infantryman until November 1962, when he was honorably discharged. Upon returning to Charleston, Mitch worked in construction for several years until he transitioned to the entertainment industry, working as a bouncer for various night clubs. He was known for his happy-go-lucky attitude, bright smile, loud talking and laughter. Mitch could make fast friends with anyone over a game of pool, dominoes, or cards.

