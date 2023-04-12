Callender Funeral Home
JAMES NAPOLEON MITCHELL, JR., 83, of Charleston, West Virginia, peacefully departed from his family and friends Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a short illness. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Affectionally known to his family as Bubba, he was the eldest of four children and brother to Ida Florene, John Willis, and Arnold Bennett.
James received his formal education in Kanawha County schools and attended Garnet High School, where he played basketball and was fondly called Mitch. After graduating high school in 1960, he enlisted in the US Army as an infantryman until November 1962, when he was honorably discharged. Upon returning to Charleston, Mitch worked in construction for several years until he transitioned to the entertainment industry, working as a bouncer for various night clubs. He was known for his happy-go-lucky attitude, bright smile, loud talking and laughter. Mitch could make fast friends with anyone over a game of pool, dominoes, or cards.
Mitch accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in South Charleston, where his family attended. As an adult, he united with Grace Bible Church, in Charleston, under the leadership of Pastor Matthew Watts.
Mitch is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Arnold Mitchell (Regina), sister, Ida Mitchell Cyrus (Eddie), niece, Chris Cyrus Benekin (Glenn), and nephew, Michael Mitchell.
Mitch's ultimate pride and joy were spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Stewart Mitchell (Penny), and Charles Dogan, ten daughters, Ruth Ann Rowan (Rob), Tina Lacy (Damond), Lulina Dogan, Tammy Watts (Lawnelle), Veronica James-Whitestone (Glen), April James, Lillie Mae James, Jessica Jamison (James), Whitney Mitchell, and Stacey Mitchell, brother, John Mitchell (Jewell), 32 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Homegoing services will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, Noon, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Funeral services entrusted to Callender Funeral Home.