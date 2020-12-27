JENNIE MARIE BROOKS, 84, of Charleston, WV, gained her heavenly wings December 19, 2020.
She was born in Charleston, WV, August 31, 1936 to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Hicks.
Jennie was a graduate of Garnet High School and retired from Charleston Area Medical Center.
She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
Jennie was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Brooks Sr., daughter, Cheryl Brooks, brothers; George Hicks, Charles Hicks and William Hicks, and sister, Eleanor Shelton.
Jennie is survived by her sons; Arthur Brooks (Jenny) of Fairmont, WV, Eugene Brooks, Jr. (Darla), Cameron Brooks (Deborah) both of Charleston, WV, daughters; Carol Suber (Larry) of Clinton, MD, Veella Grooms (Craig) of Charleston, WV, sixteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, brother, Calvin Hicks (Jane) of Charleston, WV, and sister, Betty Lewis (Harold) of Columbus, OH.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 30, 12 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street E., Charleston, WV with viewing from 11 to 12 p.m. Entombment at Graceland
Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Social distancing and mask required. In lieu of flowers Jennie requested that donations be made to the Medical Eye Bank of West Virginia, 3 Courtney Drive, Charleston, WV 25304. Callender Funeral Home, Charleston is honored to be serving the Brooks family. Condolences may be sent to callenderfuneralhome.com.