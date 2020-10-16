Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

JESSE VAUGHN WOODSON, 89, passed away October 11, 2020, at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar, WV. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.