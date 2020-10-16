JESSE VAUGHN WOODSON, 89, passed away October 11, 2020, at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar, WV. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.