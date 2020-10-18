JESSE VAUGHN WOODSON, 89, the youngest son of eight siblings, was born December 10, 1930, to the late Deacon Thomas and Deaconess Margret Ann Coleman Woodson, in Ward, West Virginia. His wife, Sandra Jean Holston Woodson, departed this life, August 6, 1996. After a brief illness Jesse peacefully slipped into eternity on October 11, 2020, at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar. He was raised in a Christian home and attended Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ward.
Jesse graduated from Washington High School, London WV, where he was an outstanding basketball player, and he also attended West Virginia State College (now University) Institute, WV. Jesse loved sports of any kind and was selected to play basketball in Germany while serving in the Korean War. He completed his duties in the army and received an honorable discharge. Jesse loved the West Virginia Mountaineer football team and often attended their games. He also was active in raising funds for Washington High School. Jesse retired from West Virginia's Appalachian Power Company as a working lineman and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0057. People who knew Jesse will tell you that he was a calm person but expressed his opinion when necessary.
Jesse is proceeded in death by his, sister, Anita "Nitty" Nelson, brothers; Leland "Dee" Woodson, Calvin "Cal" Woodson, Thomas "Tommy" Woodson (Henrietta), grandson, Stephen, sisters in-law; Beatrice "Bea" Booker, Delores Booker, Dorothy Calloway, Vertna "Cassie" Russell, and Henrietta "Scales" Woodson, and brothers-in-law; Edward Broadnax, Robert Franklin, James Garrett, and Floyd Nelson.
Jesse leaves to mourn and cherish his memory three daughters; Bonita Wesley (Jamie) and Robin Loy (Harold) of Charleston, WV, and Trina Tabron (Donald) of Upper Marlboro, MD, three sisters; Mae Thompson of Cleveland, OH, Helen Franklin (Robert) of Charleston, WV, and Ramona Broadnax (Edward) of Suitland, MD, beloved granddaughters, Brittany and Kiara, grandsons; Jerome and Donald Jr., one great-grandchild, Jasmine, two sisters-in-law; Joan Woodson, of Rhode Island, and June Garrett of New Carrollton, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, friends, and neighbors.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 20, 11:30 a.m. at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, with viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Entombment at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
