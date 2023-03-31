JoAnn Harris Mar 31, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website JOANN HARRIS, 86, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Recommended for you Local Spotlight JoAnn Harris Mary Eleanor Gray Dorothy Alice Martin Mary Katherine Rose Charolette Darlene Casto Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Judith M. Sneed Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 31, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'