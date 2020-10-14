Thank you for Reading.

JOHN SIDNEY TURNER, Jr., passed away October 11, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 17, 12:30 p.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church, 306 Washington St., E., Charleston, with viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.