JOSHUA DANE ROBINSON, 37, of Charleston, WV, departed this earthly plain, February 26, 2022. He was born on a warm summer's day, June 24, 1984. Joshua was extremely exceptional and did not talk at an age when many children began talking. When asked why he didn't talk, he proclaimed that he "just did not have anything to say."
Joshua received a certificate in culinary arts, which showcased his creative abilities. Another unique thing about Josh is that at age three, his inquisitive mind wanted to understand the mechanics of his tricycle. Because of that, he decided to take it apart. Mind you, he could not put it back together, but that incident set the tone for his quest for knowledge. That is why Joshua loved working on cars, and he loved his mustang and bicycles., He was currently in the process of restoring the mustang with racing seats. As a lefty, Joshua had a creative way of thinking. He drew pictures of anything that struck his interest. Joshua also was the adventurous type, at a young age, and he was not afraid to ride a horse, or some of the scariest amusement park rides.
Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman "Paw Paw" and Frances "Nan Naw".
Joshua leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved daughter, Kyrilyn Jazaan-Dane El-Amin, Charleston, WV, mother Brenda Robinson, Frederick, MD, brother, Markus Davis, Charleston, WV, sisters, Salita Robinson and Gabrielle Bays, both of Frederick, MD, his special companion, Jeriaha Hall, Charleston, WV, a special grandmother, Betty Evans, uncles, aunties, cousins, a host of nephews and nieces, one great niece, and closest friends.
Services will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, Noon, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon. Interment at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.