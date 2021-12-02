JULIA ANNETTE WESLEY "JUDY" SISTRUNK, 79, of Cleveland, Ohio, peacefully went home to the Lord Friday, November 26, 2021, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, after a short illness.
Our beloved sister and aunt, Judy, who was also affectionally called JuJu, Jules, and Aunt Jewels, was born December 14, 1941, to the late Louis and Pearl Wesley. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece, and fiercely loyal friend. Judy grew up in Charleston, WV, and was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1959. She was a woman of many talents, having worked in several different fields, including the Cleveland State Hospital and the MetroHealth Systems/MetroHealth Clement Center for Family Care, for more than 30 years. After retirement from the health field, she continued to use her talents for Dillards department store, the Board of Elections, and at a law office. Possibly Judy's greatest talent was how she lived her life as an example of grace, strength, and love for her entire family and all those who were proud to call her a friend.
Though a resident of Cleveland, OH, Judy would often come back home to Charleston to visit family for holidays, birthdays, graduations, and many other celebrations. There was never an event too small or too grand for Judy to attend for those she loved. She personified class and elegance and will always be remembered for her amazing sense of style, kindness toward anyone who was lucky to know her, as well as her overwhelming love for family and friends. The only thing that could rival her love of family would be her love for the Lord. Judy was a longtime, faithful member of St. Paul AME Church in Cleveland, OH.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis Wesley, Jr., and Robert Wesley, and sister, Rhona Hayden.
Judy is survived by her brother, James Wesley (Bonita), Charleston, WV, sisters, Sylvia Taylor, Charleston, WV, Doris Townsell, Beverly Edward, and Carmen Johnson, all of Cleveland, OH, Patricia Pitts, Charleston, WV, Sharon Neely, Dayton, OH, Pamela Bell (Lonnie), Columbus, OH, and Paulette Edmonds, Charleston, WV, sister-in-law, Gloria Wesley, Charleston, WV and many cousins, nephews and nieces, who all loved her as if she was their own mother or sister.
A homegoing celebration of Judy's life will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, 1 p.m., at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 W. Washington St., Charleston. Visitation is from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family asks that everyone attending the services to please wear a mask. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
