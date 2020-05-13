KATHERINE DELORES PEYTON, 70, of Boomer, died May 9, 2020, at Hospice House, CAMC Memorial Division. Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be practiced at graveside. Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, is assisting the family. Condolences to the family can be sent at callenderfuneral home.com.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.