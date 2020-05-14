KATHERINE DELORES PEYTON, 70, of Boomer, stepped into Glory, May 9, 2020, at Hospice House, CAMC Memorial Division.
Katherine, known to many as Kat, was born July 25, 1949, in Montgomery. After graduating from Gauley Bridge High School, she worked at Montgomery General Hospital as a unit clerk until retirement, after 40 years of service. Katherine later returned to the hospital and worked several years as a switchboard operator.
She loved church and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Boomer, where she joyfully served. Katherine was a singer in the choir and Chairman of the Kitchen Committee, sharing her love of cooking with others. Katherine also attended Shining Light Celebration Church. She drew strength from serving the Lord with her loving husband of 32 years, Minister Robert L. Peyton, Jr., as they served in the Nursing Home Outreach Ministry. Katherine had a contagious smile, was very generous, kind, and always willing to help others. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on annual vacations to the beach.
Katherine was preceded in death by parents, John Henry and Lila Mae Groom; sister, Mary Groom; and stepdaughter, Janie Peyton.
Katherine will be greatly missed by her husband, Minister Robert L. Peyton, Jr.; sister, Anita Terrell; brothers, John "Buster" (Judy) Groom and William "Wiggie" Groom; stepchildren, Robert H. Peyton and Christina R. Peyton; nieces, nephews; and a host of community friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 1 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with burial following. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be practiced at graveside.
Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, is assisting the family. Condolences to the family can be sent at callenderfuneralhome.com.