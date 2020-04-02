Kela Johnee El-Amin

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

KELA JOHNEE EL-AMIN, 35, passed away March 30, 2020, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

