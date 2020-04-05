Kela Johnee Larin ElAmin

On March 30, 2020, KELA JOHNEE LARIN EL-AMIN reunited with her creator and heavenly Father.
The union of John El-Amin and Carolyn Tillman - El-Amin was blessed with her birth, March 30, 1985. At age 4, Kela's family relocated to Somerdale, New Jersey. While growing up in New Jersey, Kela displayed exceptional artistic abilities, excelling in dance and drama. She also played the clarinet and piano and wrote poetry. Kela participated in two off-Broadway productions in New York City where she received standing ovations.
At age 12, Kela accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia. She attended public schools in New Jersey then returned to Charleston in 2000. After completing high school, Kela matriculated at St. Paul College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. In 2019, she pursued and achieved dental assistant certification from Ross Medical School. Kela was employed at Ameriprise, Millennium, and Ibex Corporation.
Kela was preceded in death by father, John El-Amin.
Kela is survived by her three loving children, Kelana Edwards, Kevan El-Amin, and Kyrilyn El-Amin, whom she adored; her mother, Carolyn Tillman; brothers, John El-Amin, Vashon El-Amin, Chris El-Amin; sister, Amina El-Amin; special cousins, Angela Whitley and Claudia Brooks; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Callender Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at callender funeralhome.com.
The service will be live streamed on Facebook Callender Funeral Home.