LINDA FAYE PAYNE, 66, departed this life at home surrounded by her beloved family during the early hours of Monday, July 25, 2022. Linda was born in Huntsville, Alabama, to the late Geraldine Adams and William McDonald.
Linda was raised by her mother and George Adams in Cleveland, Ohio, where she graduated from Shaw High School. She moved to Charleston, WV, and resided with her grandmother and grandfather. Linda graduated with a clerical certification from the Opportunity Industrial Center (OIC). She retired from the WV Department of Education after 38 years of service. A holy union was created between Linda and Ronald T. Payne September 23, 1976, and they were blessed with four children and three beloved granddaughters, Samia, Askaya, and Unique. Linda dedicated her life to Christ at an early age at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Handley. After years of dedicated service, she relocated to Charleston, becoming a member of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church.
Linda leaves to cherish her beautiful memory, her husband, Ronald Payne, Sr., son, Ronald Payne, Jr., daughters, Alana Payne, Alondra McDonald, and Rhonda Payne, brothers, Roy McDonald, Anthony Adams, and William Hampton, sisters, Cheryl McDonald, Phyllis Johnson (Ennis), Georgetta Daniels (Harold), and Michelle Watson (Anthony), and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1 p.m., at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 1st Ave., Charleston. Visitation is Noon to 1 p.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.