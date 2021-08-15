LINDSEY DESHAE SMOOT, 30, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Mount Caramel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 1 p.m. at All Nations Revival Center, 325 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV. Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m. Interment at Family Memorial Gardens, Danville, WV. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
