LORETTA PETTWAY, 67, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away September 24, 2020. Loretta was born in Millers Ferry, Alabama, October 20, 1952, to the late Percy and Mattie Louise Pettway. Arrangements have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
