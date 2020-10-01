Essential reporting in volatile times.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

LORETTA PETTWAY, 67, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away September 24, 2020. Loretta was born in Millers Ferry, Alabama, October 20, 1952, to the late Percy and Mattie Louise Pettway. Arrangements have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.