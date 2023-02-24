Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101 Website
LORRA STEPHANIE "BIRDIE" WHITE HAWKINS, 63, of Charleston, West Virginia, gained her heavenly wings Monday, February 13, 2023. She is the daughter of Frances Holmes (William) and the late Lawrence White. Stephanie, affectionately known as Birdie, was born September 8, 1959, in Pearisburg, Virginia. She attended Kanawha County schools and graduated from DuPont High School. Stephanie was a fun, loving creative woman of faith who loved music and had a passion for interior design.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, and a myriad of aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish Stephanie's memories are her daughters, Kesha Walton, Charleston, WV, Sheleah Walton (Danny), Dunbar, WV, and Brianna Hawkins, Greensboro, NC, grandchildren, Bryant Saunders, II, Rayna Saunders, Dreydan Dyess, and Deshawn Dyess, all of Charleston, WV, mother, Frances Holmes (William), London, WV, brother, Harry White, Pittsburg, PA, aunt, Joyce Parks (David), Blacksburg, VA, uncles, Douglas Pearson (Sharon), Laurel, MD, Donald White (Willene), Kimberly, WV, and Vernon White, Middletown, OH, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, 1 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.