Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
LORRA STEPHANIE "BIRDIE" WHITE HAWKINS, 63, of Charleston, West Virginia, gained her heavenly wings Monday, February 13, 2023. She is the daughter of Frances Holmes (William) and the late Lawrence White. Stephanie, affectionately known as Birdie, was born September 8, 1959, in Pearisburg, Virginia. She attended Kanawha County schools and graduated from DuPont High School. Stephanie was a fun, loving creative woman of faith who loved music and had a passion for interior design.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, and a myriad of aunts and uncles.

