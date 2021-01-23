MARC CASWELL "MARKEY" HAYNES, 64, of Charleston, WV passed away January 19, 2021 at his residence. Private funeral services will be Friday, January 29, 1 p.m., at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
