MARC CASWELL HAYNES, 64, of Charleston, WV, born April 5, 1956, the third child of Henry and Mary Haynes, passed away January 19, 2021 at his residence. Affectionally known as "Markey" by family and friends, he will be remembered for his humorous personality and lifelong love of cars, music, soul food and bicycle riding.
Marc was educated in Kanawha County schools and was employed by the University of Charleston at the time of his passing.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish Marc's memory is his brothers; Kai Haynes, Nils Haynes (Cassandra), and Ken Haynes all of Charleston, WV, sisters; Gail Breckenridge and Toni Haynes, both of Charleston, WV and Ina Haynes of St. Albans, WV, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be Friday, January 29, 2021, 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.