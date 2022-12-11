Callender Funeral Home
MARGARET EDNA PATTERSON SAYLES, 80, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord after a short illness December 5, 2022. She was born December 20, 1941, in Chesterfield, South Carolina, the baby girl of 13 siblings, to the late Frank and Lessie Patterson. At age two, Margaret and her family moved to Wesley, WV, and at eight years of age, they moved to Whitaker, WV. She attended Pratt Junior High School and Washington High School after segregation, and then East Bank High School. Margaret Edna moved to Charleston, WV, where she resided until her death. She was employed at Shawnee Hills, Heartland of Charleston, Morris Harvey College, and Mountain State Hospital. Margaret was independent, a hard worker and most times worked two jobs at a time.
Margaret loved her family and made herself and home available to her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She had a giving heart to everyone and served as a foster parent for several years and adopted three children. Margaret took great pride in her home and family and was ready to defend family and friends at any time. She was full of laughter and jokes and her nieces and nephews loved being with her and she with them. Margaret instilled love, guidance, and daily affirmation in her children to always reach for the stars. She wanted them to feel that they could achieve anything. Margaret also loved to read, travel, and her favorite place was the Bahamas. Her favorite television channel was Lifetime and she enjoyed good music, good food, wrestling, playing cards and entertaining. Margaret knew how to make everyone feel special and above all, she loved the Lord, reading the bible, and hearing a good word. She attended church until her health no longer allowed her to. Margaret was once a member of Faith Tabernacle church with her friend, Mother Barbara Whitestone, and a longtime member of The Father's House, under Rev. Hill. She had recently joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, under Rev. Marion Collins.
Margaret Edna was preceded in death by her husband, William Sayles, sons, William "Petey" Patterson, Tommy Russell, and David Russell, brothers, Bert Patterson , Dan Patterson, T.C. Patterson, Charles Patterson, and James Patterson, sisters, Maelissa (Sis T), Pecolia Ford, Dorothy Hooper, Leola Nivens, and Donnetta Patterson.
Margaret Edna is survived by her daughters, Towanda Russell Creel, Sherry Jackson (EJ), Lynn Williams (Devell), adoptive sons, Nicholas Sayles, Stephon Sayles and Treon Sayles, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces, Aritha Hooper, Sandy Patterson, and Maxine Williamson, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Noon, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington St., E., Charleston, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.