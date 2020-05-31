Marian "Dee" Johnson

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

MARIAN D. "DEE" JOHNSON, 85, of Charleston, passed away May 28, 2020, at Hospice House, CAMC Memorial. Callender Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.