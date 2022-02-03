Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101 Website
Mrs. MARSHA LOUISE ALSTON, 69, of Charleston, WV received her heavenly wings on January 30, 2022 at CAMC Memorial CPUICU. She was born February 1, 1952 to the late Charles and Louise Craig Jones.
Marsha graduated from Charleston High School and OIC Business School. She retired in 2008 from FedEx after 23 years of remarkable service following 11 years at Halls Trucking.
On April 4, 1976 Marsha joined George W. Alston in a marriage partnership. If you said one name you also said the other--George and Marsha, Marsha and George--with a smile on your face. Within this partnership were many adventures, great accomplishments and an abundance of family fun.
Marsha was an avid flower gardener, crafter and decorator. Her home and gifts to family and friends reflected her joy of sharing. She was not only creative, but wise, compassionate, positive, thoughtful and generous, especially with her love to anyone in need of a helping hand. Her contagious laugh, words of wisdom, shared moments and loving touch will be missed by everyone that called her Marsha Jones from childhood, to Marsha Alston the past 46 years. Marsha will always be known as loving.
Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald and Virgil Jones, sister Linda Jones, daughter Georgeann Alston Youngblood, son William Leon Alston, and brothers-in-law Ellis Bell and Ronald Dean.
Remaining to cherish all the wonderful memories of her life are her husband of 46 years George Alston; sister Delores Jean Bell of Ohio; grandchildren Jessica Ekhomu of Massachusetts, and Alena Sharp and Jonathan Youngblood of Georgia; great-grandsons Christian and Zen of Georgia; sisters and brothers in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, and a plethora of other relatives and friends.
The family requests all attendees to follow COVID protocols, including wearing a mask at visitation and during the service.
The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 5th at Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV with visitation from Noon to 1 p.m. and service immediately following. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Callender Funeral Home, LLC of Charleston is assisting the Alston Family.