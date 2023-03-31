Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101 Website
MARY ELEANOR GRAY, 69, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after a long illness.
Mary graduated from West Virginia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work. She also worked at Stone and Thomas as a sales representative. After leaving Stone & Thomas, Mary worked as a behavioral health technician. She also worked with REM for many years as a home health caregiver. Upon leaving REM, Mary worked at ARC of Three Rivers until she retired. She volunteered her time at the Second Ave. school program. Mary was an advocate for mental health and education, and she also sat on the Board of Directors for a local domestic violence center. Mary was a faithful member of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, where she was a greeter.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Gray, and brothers, Alphonso Brown and Matthew Brown, Sr.
Left to celebrate Mary's life are her two sons, Delmore Gray and Michael Gray, brother, Carl Gray, all of Charleston, WV, sisters, Susan Dean (Robert), Cameron, MO, and Marva Withrow (Gregory), Charleston, WV, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Carol Brown, a host of nieces, nephews, and three special friends, Mrs. Peaches Davis, Stacey Straughter and Ethel Chambers.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, 1 p.m., at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 1st Ave, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.