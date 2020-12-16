MARY "SOOKIE" ELIZABETH HARRIS, 84, of Charleston, WV, transitioned Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hospice House at CAMC Memorial. She was born October 31, 1936 in Hollins, Virginia to Sam Johnson and Ethel Lee Smith Waldron.
Sookie was a member of First Baptist Church, Charleston where she served as a deaconess and she formally was a member of Newsome Choir.
In addition to her parents Sookie was preceded in death by her sisters; Viola Cardwell and Barbara Jean Sims, and brothers; James Louis Thompson, Albert Lee Thompson, and Samuel R. Thompson.
Sookie leaves to cherish precious memories her daughters, Chiquita "Chickie" Shelton (Jimmy Smith), Charleston, WV, Peggy Oakes (Tim), Winston Salem, NC, Sherry Brown (Willie), McDonough, GA, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister, Emily Reed (Carl), Tacoma, WA, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Homegoing memorial service will be Friday, December 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Callender Funeral Home, Charleston. Family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Social distancing and mask required. Condolences may be sent to callenderfuneralhome.com.