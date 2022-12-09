Mary Louise Burgess Dec 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website MARY LOUISE BURGESS, 79, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at CAMC, Memorial Division. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Louise Burgess Callender Charleston Funeral Home Memorial Division West Virginia Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Linda Rodgers Mary Louise Burgess Carolyn Armada Breckenridge Margaret Edna Patterson Sayles Clayton E. “Bill” Sr Lattea Mary Lou Lilly Terry Allen Craven Donna Gail Westfall Mazzella John Roger "Jack" Wilson Donald M. Harmon Trending Now Articles ArticlesElkview teen found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder in shooting deaths of his familyEnvironmental concerns linger as DOT forges ahead chosen Parsons-to-Davis route for Corridor HPrep football: Huntington's Lochow captains Class AAA all-state offense, Hurricane's Dean captains defense$450 million 'micro mill' announced for Berkeley CountyThomas Hospital gets new helipadBoys basketball: Logan handles Herbert Hoover 78-52New WVU athletic director Wren Baker addresses Gee's 5-7 commentWVU basketball: Mountaineer guards put bounce-back on their shouldersWV has one-stop shop to apply for college financial aid; community college enrollment mixedMountaineer programs sign new prospects Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite