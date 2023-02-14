Mary Louise Haynes Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website MARY LOUISE HAYNES, 76, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Recommended for you Local Spotlight Albert Francis Terry Eugene Glenn Anderson Anna Maria Cochran Roy Hanshaw Sr. Sr. Legg Allie Jo McNeal Mary Louise Haynes Lloyd William Alford Jean McClain Garry B Legg Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 14, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen