MARY LOUISE McDANIEL, 96, of London, WV, transitioned to Glory on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Charleston Area Medical Center. She was the third of six children, born February 11, 1925, to Carl and Alberta Burks Jackson. Mary Louise was known by many names: Mother, Mom, Grandma, Gannie, Sugar, Lou, Aunt Lou, Momma Lou, Ms. Louise, Ms. Weezie, Ms. Mac and Loula.
Louise graduated salutatorian from Booker T. Washington High School and continued to stay home after graduation to help take care of her three younger siblings. She married Robert Lee McDaniel and seven children were born to the union. Louise worked for a chicken hatchery in London in her youth and she was also a hairdresser. She retired from Montgomery General Hospital after 20 years of service and was a member of Local Union 14910, where she served as secretary and treasurer. Louise was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Hannah Chapter, Heroines of Jericho, Pride of Melvolva, Court No. 54, Washington High Planning Association, and Washington High Alumni Senior Citizens. She became a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of London at an early age under the pastorage of the late Reverend J.C. Young. Louise was Mother of the Church, served as Chairperson of the deaconess board, was a member of Willing Workers, usher board, the choir, Missionary Society, and Chairman of the kitchen committee. She loved to cook and was best known for her lemon meringue pies. Always caring for others, Louise was willing to help others any way she could.
Along with her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee McDaniel, sons, Roderick McDaniel and Maurice Tyrone McDaniel, brothers, William Jackson and Edward Jackson, sisters, Ernestine Murray and Dorothy Jackson, stepmother, Mary Lee Jackson, sister-in-law, Margaret Jackson, and best friend from childhood, Geneva Logan.
Louise is survived by her sons, Robert Michael McDaniel (Gloria), Sandston, VA, and Charles Kevin McDaniel (Robin), Pratt, WV, daughters Gwendolyn McDaniel, Charlotte, NC, Beverly Jean Venable (Harold), Oxon Hill, MD, and Gloria Thompson (Kenneth), London, WV, sister, Phyllis Evans, Fort Washington, MD, sisters-in-law, Thelma McDaniel, Charlotte, NC, and Joan Jackson, Rumford, RI, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, nine great great - grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12 p.m., at Brookside Ministries COGIC, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt. Carbon. Visitation is at 11 a.m. Interment at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com.