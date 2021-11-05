Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
MARY LOUISE McDANIEL, 96, of London, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Hospice House, CAMC. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

