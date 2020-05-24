MARY MAXINE BATEMAN, 86, of Charleston, WV, passed away May 18, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 25, 1933, in Helen, WV. Maxine was a lifelong member of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served as an usher, and member of the Missionary Board and Executive Committee. Maxine was a caregiver and housekeeper. She enjoyed family, traveling and loved her dog, Sparky. Maxine was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, auntie, and friend.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Bateman, Sr.; parents, Homer and Annie Collier; two sisters, and two brothers.
Maxine is survived by her sons, Dwayne Bateman, Jerome (Leola) Bateman, both of Charleston, WV, and Clarence A. Bateman, Jr., of Martinsburg, WV; daughters, Vivaree Brooks of North Carolina, Priscilla (Julius) Crowder of Charleston, WV; sister, Barbara Ann Robinson of Rand, WV; brothers, Thomas Collier of Charleston, WV, and Reverend Doctor Eugene (Linda) Collier of Tennessee, eight grandchildren, ten great - grandchildren, two stepsons, and six step great
grandchildren.
Maxine's private homegoing service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, with Reverend Doctor Jerry R. Staples officiating. Interment at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A walk-through viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be observed, including wearing a face mask.
Condolences can be sent to the family at callender funeralhome.com.