MATTHEW ALEXANDER "MATT" BROWN, JR., 61, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly at his residence. Matthew was born April 22, 1959 in Charleston, WV to Matthew Alexander Brown, Sr., and Loretta J. Calloway Brown.
Matthew was raised in Charleston where he attended public school. After graduating from high school Matthew attended West Virginia University in Morgantown. His love of dance and theatrical art led him to graduate with a degree in theatre. After graduating, Matthew moved to Washington, DC where he graduated from George Washington University with a degree in recreational therapy. He worked as a recreational therapist for more than twenty-five years at St Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, DC.
After suffering a debilitating traumatic brain injury in May 2008, Matt worked hard for years with speech and physical therapists to regain his ability to speak and walk. He happily and proudly succeeded in living independently in his own apartment during the final years of his life.
Matthew was known for his gift of gab, humorous laugh, and kind compassionate spirit. He made friends everywhere he went. Matt's favorite place for socializing was Arby's at the Fayette Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.
Matthew was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Michelle Brown.
Matthew is survived by his second mother, Carol L. Brown, Charleston, WV, sisters; Stephanie B. Brown, Charleston, WV, Cassandra J. Brown, Dunbar, WV, Dewana L. Brown, Columbus, OH, Teresa R. Johnson, Charleston, WV, Monica R. (Mustapha) Butler, Columbus, OH, and Famica J. Brown, Charleston, WV, brothers; Michael L. Brown and Michael K. Brown of Charleston, WV, and Michael A. (Caprice) Brown, Aurora, CO, aunts; Susan Dean, Mary Gray and Marva Withrow, uncle, Carl "Eddie" Gray, a host of nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Private funeral services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, WV. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing required.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.