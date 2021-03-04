Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
NATHANIEL CURTIS HARRIS,61, of Charleston, WV passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, 12 p.m. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston. Visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.