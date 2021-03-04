NATHANIEL CURTIS HARRIS,61, of Charleston, WV passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, 12 p.m. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston. Visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
