Pat-Pat Pitts
PATRICIA MAE WESLEY "PAT-PAT" PITTS, born March 5, 1945, peacefully went home to the Lord Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division after valiantly fighting a short illness.
Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and cousin, who was lovingly called Pat-Pat, grew up in Charleston, WV, and attended Stonewall Jackson High School. Pat-Pat was a trailblazing woman who lived life exactly as she desired and, in 1971, joined the Army where she proudly served her country for 12 years as a Sergeant. Following her military service, Pat-Pat started a career as a beautician and eventually retired from Wesley's Beaute' Studio in 2007. Upon retirement, she spent most of her time traveling and being the family babysitter for the newborn babies, in which she became a grandma by proxy. Of all Pat-Pat accomplishments in life, her greatest pride and joy was raising her daughter and watching her become a strong beautiful woman.
Anyone blessed to know Pat-Pat, undoubtedly knew the tremendous love she had for her family and spending time celebrating all occasions with them, especially with her sisters and brothers. Pat-Pat was renowned for loving to play Scrabble, sing, listen to music, dance, and celebrate Christmas all year round. There is also no mistaking that just as fiercely as she loved and celebrated, Pat-Pat praised the Lord with the same fervor and was a long-time member of the Assembly of the Guiding Light. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, with a smile and sweet spirit that could light up any room and will always be the Diva she was born to be.
In addition to her parents, Louis and Pearl Wesley, Pat-Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis C. Wesley, Jr., and Robert L. Wesley, and sisters, Rhona Hayden, Julia Sistrunk, and Beverly Jane Edwards.
Pat-Pat is survived by her daughters, Tamara "Tammy" Tubbs, Ashley Edmonds, Erin Edmonds; sons, Curtis Brock and Ryan Edmonds; sisters in Cleveland, OH, Doris Townsell and Carmen Johnson; her sister in Columbus, OH, Pamela Bell (Lonnie); her sister in Dayton, OH, Sharon Neely; her brother and Pastor, James E. Wesley (Bonita) of Charleston, WV and sisters, Sylvia P. Taylor, Paulette W. Edmonds, and sister-in-law, Gloria Wesley of Charleston, WV, as well as a countless number of nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved her as if she was their own mother or sister. In honor and respect of Pat-Pat's wishes, a formal Memorial Celebration of Pat-Pat's Life will not take place. If anyone wishes to offer condolences and sympathies to the family, please contact Callender Funeral Home.
