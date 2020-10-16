Thank you for Reading.

PAUL TYRONE HUDGINS, 73, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away October 12, 2020, at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Funeral service will be Friday, October 23, 12 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.