RICHARD H. KING, III, beloved infant son of Richard H. King, II, and Diona A. Brown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his mother and father, July 20, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. A funeral service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Noon, at Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston.
