ROBERT "BOBBY" WILSON, 66, of Columbus, OH, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 19, 2022, after a short illness. He is son of the late Phillip and Edna Wilson of South Charleston, WV.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Michael L. Wilson of West Warrick, RI.

Robert is survived by his wife, Yvonne Ruffin Wilson, son, Robert "Rob" Wilson, Jr., Columbus, OH, and brother, Phillip L. Wilson (Renee), Acworth, GA.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11 a.m., at First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Rd., Charleston, WV. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services entrusted to Callender Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com.

