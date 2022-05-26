Robert “Bobby” Wilson May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website ROBERT "BOBBY" WILSON, 66, of Columbus, OH, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 19, 2022, after a short illness. He is son of the late Phillip and Edna Wilson of South Charleston, WV.Robert was preceded in death by his son, Michael L. Wilson of West Warrick, RI.Robert is survived by his wife, Yvonne Ruffin Wilson, son, Robert "Rob" Wilson, Jr., Columbus, OH, and brother, Phillip L. Wilson (Renee), Acworth, GA.Funeral services will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11 a.m., at First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Rd., Charleston, WV. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.Funeral services entrusted to Callender Funeral Home.Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Wilson Funeral Service Charleston Christianity Columbus Phillip L. Wilson Wv Edna Wilson Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Richard Clayton Groff Joy Lou Chase Weekley Blank Judge James Lee Thompson Blank Frederick Elbert Waybright Blank Sarah Denise Haigler Kovarik William Edward Summerbell IV Blank Robert Huston Wilson David Leon Compton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it