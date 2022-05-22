Robert Huston Wilson May 22, 2022 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website ROBERT HUSTON WILSON, 66, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Callender Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Huston Wilson Reynoldsburg Arrangement Oh Entrust Funeral Home Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sarah Denise Haigler Kovarik William Edward Summerbell IV Blank Robert Huston Wilson David Leon Compton David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Donna Lynn Barnes Blank Branden Allen Stewart Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it