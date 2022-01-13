RUBY ORWAHUA STOKES HAIRSTON, 99, of Charleston, WV, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, December 31, 2021, after a brief illness.
Mother Hairston was born November 24, 1922, to the late Bishop Cleveland and Virginia Stokes in Spring Hill, WV. Mother Hairston lived in many cities as a child but for much of her adult life, she lived in Charleston, WV. It was there she married the love of her life, Bishop Thomas Hairston, Sr., on her 18th birthday in 1940. Together they raised Thomas, Jr., Marguerite, Michael, and Linda in a loving home. At the time of Bishop Hairston's passing, they were married 67 years.
Mother Hairston accepted the Lord as her personal savior at age 15. She served faithfully beside her husband as a Servant Leader of the congregation at The Faith and Truth Apostolic Church in Charleston for nearly 50 years. She served the Lord faithfully for 84 years.
Mother Hairston had impeccable taste and was a true Proverbs 31 woman. She was employed by The Diamond department store, retiring there as an assistant buyer. Mother Hairston volunteered at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and interned there as a Chaplain. She loved to work with the children at church, organizing plays, teaching Sunday School, and taking care of the elderly saints. She was a brightly shining light of God's love.
Mother Hairston was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Marguerite Annette Coleman, parents, and siblings, Susie Pearl Wesley, Dorcas Mattox, Elizabeth Coleman, and Delbert Stokes.
Mother Hairston will be greatly missed by her children, Thomas Mason Hairston, Jr., Charleston, WV, Michael Stanley Hairston, Philadelphia, PA, Linda (Timothy) Hairston Diggs, Charlotte, NC, grandsons, Kevin (Kim) Hairston, Kelly Hairston, Eric (Brandy) Hairston, Matthew (Kelly) Coleman, Timothy (Savanti) Diggs, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, son-in-law, The Honorable Rudy B. Coleman, Plainfield, NJ, special daughter, Myrtle Hairston, siblings, Shirley Stokes Burns, Flint, MI, and Cleveland Stokes, Charleston, WV, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life private service will be Saturday, January 15th, 1 p.m., and will be virtually broadcast. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to The Faith & Truth Apostolic Church, 1405 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV, 25387. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com. To join the funeral virtually on ZOOM, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940914014. The meeting ID is 829 4091 401.