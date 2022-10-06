Callender Funeral Home
SANDRA JEAN GREEN, 75, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born December 13, 1946, in Charleston, the eldest of ten children, to Alverta Jean Wiggins and William Edward Wiggins, Sr. Sandra was educated at Stonewall Jackson High School then Center College. In 1968, she married high school sweetheart, Eugene Green. Sandra worked for the Bell Telephone System in WV, CA, and NJ. She was a true servant leader, volunteering at several NJ churches, food banks, Telephone Pioneers, and served as her daughters' Girl Scouts Troop Leader in Hillside, NJ. In Charleston, Sandra joined Abundant Life Ministries, becoming an ordained minister and led the Hospitality Ministry. She catered events at the West Virginia Capitol, St. Albans Chilton House, the WV Medical Board, and her restaurant, The Lighthouse Emporium.
Among those blessed to have known Sandra are her husband, Eugene Green, daughters, Dr. Tamara Green and Amy Green-Nicholas, M Educ, grandchildren; Demetria, Athena, Chloe and Apollo; mother, Alverta Jean Wiggins, sisters; Carolyn Faucett, Kathy Thornton, Christy Wesley (Joe Wayne), Vonda Freshour, Ethel Hall (Ritchie, Sr.) and Dr. Viola Johnson (Ron), brothers; William Wiggins, Jr., Larry Wiggins (Ruth), and Jeffery Wiggins (Tamara), nieces; Javona, Dr. Angela, Natalie, Dannielle, Bridget, Amorah, Anecia, Dr. Karia, Dr. Keya, and Kabrina, nephews; Tedie, Dr. Ritchie, II, Addison, Lance, Ryan, Larry, II, Christopher, Ocer, and Jabril, special sister/cousin, Alice Ingram, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, 1 p.m., at Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St, E., Charleston. Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com.