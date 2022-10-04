Sandra Jean Green Oct 4, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website SANDRA JEAN GREEN, 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, General Division. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sandra Jean Green Callender Funeral Home General Division Wv Charleston Area Medical Center Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Charles Lee Curry Bertha I. Clements Glendin Dale Shamblin Blank Renee Marie Peralta Blank Kermit "Boogie" Lee Burgess Jr. Josephine Barnett Lafferty Iwana Ann Goodwin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities