Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
SANDRA JEAN GREEN, 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, General Division. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

