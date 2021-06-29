SARA IRENE TERRY, 83, of Charleston, WV, known affectionately as Ms. T and Irene, transitioned from life-to-life eternal at her home, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Born January 2, 1938, she was the fourth child of Russell R. and Hazel J. Dabney.
Educated in Kanawha County schools, Irene graduated from Garnet High School in 1955. She had a mind for business and worked in the family business during her teen years. Irene was a hard worker and worked for CAMC as a unit clerk for forty years. She loved fully, cared for her family, and had an infectious laugh. Irene was always willing to help someone in need.
Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Russell R. Dabney, Jr., and sisters, Zemoria Higginbotham and Willa Ann Leonard.
Left to cherish Irene's memory are her five children; Brock E. Terry, Jr., and Ricardo R. Terry, both of Charleston, WV and Brian L. Terry of Chino, CA, sisters; Yolanda A. Terry, Capitol Heights, MD and Yvette A. Terry, Charleston, WV, ten grandchildren; Sharletta M. Green, Alexa M. Green, Joshua R. Terry, Dominique M. Adkins, Stephon D. Terry, Jarrett M. Terry, Marcel M. Terry, Avery L. Terry, Breah O. Bauer-Terry and Janelle L. Terry, seven great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces and treasured friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 29, noon at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.