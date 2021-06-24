SARA IRENE TERRY, 83, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
