Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

SARA IRENE TERRY, 83, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you